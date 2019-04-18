Google Pixel 3-series is the latest and one of the most capable camera smartphones out there. Even though there are plenty of flagships that made the headlines in 2019, Google's phones remain relevant even today. Now, Google has added a new feature to the Pixel 3 camera, which many love-birds are going to enjoy.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are by far the best phones for selfies. Google enhanced the selfie experience by adding some notable features Photobooth and Playground. The latest update to the Photobooth mode in the Pixel 3 camera allows users to take a selfie while kissing.

The Photobooth feature is well-liked among youth as it uses machine learning to identify and capture special moments without having to manually press the shutter. Imagine being in a group selfie and clicking the shutter at the right time when everyone is holding their best pose. But that's rarely a sight in one go, which is why we tend to snap multiple selfies and pick the best one.

Google's Photobooth feature makes such tasks easy by automatically capturing photos when everyone in the frame is in a steady position, with good expressions and most importantly eyes open. The photobooth is designed to detect various expressions such as smiles, sticking the tongue out, kisses, duck face, puffed out cheeks, and the surprised look. With the latest update, the Photobooth will detect a kiss and immediately snap a selfie.

To all those love birds out there who aren't shy of a little bit of PDA, Google's kiss mode in the Photobooth is a great way to capture special moments and share them with the world.

For those unaware, Photobooth borrows its mechanism from Google Clips - a compact camera that can capture pictures and video clips automatically. Like Clips, Photobooth uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to find important and worthy moments and capture them for eternal memory.

According to Google, Photobooth uses two on-device models in the kiss mode, where the first one understands facial expressions and the other one detects kisses. It "is a variation of the Image Content Model (ICM) trained for Google Clips, fine-tuned specifically to focus on kissing."

Currently, the kiss detection feature is exclusively available in Photobooth for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones. There's no word on its availability in non-Pixel or older Pixel phones yet.