Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan registered her marriage with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on January 3, 2024. The couple headed to Udaipur for a social wedding and it was a three-day-long pre-wedding extravaganza. Ira and Nupur exchanged vows on January 10, 2023. The first look from their dreamy white Christian-themed ceremony is here and it will make you go aww!

The couple looked like a dream as they walked down the aisle holding each other's hands.

Newlywed Ira opted for a white gown, which had sheer detailing. Ira tied her hair and opted for an elegant white tiara. Nupur looked dapper in a light yellow suit. As they walked down the aisle, friends and family members showered flower petals on them. Aamir Khan got emotional and couldn't hold back his tears as Ira and Nupur exchanged wedding vows.

Several videos from Inside 'Big Fat Wedding' have surfaced online. Aamir Khan also posed with newlyweds looking handsome in a black tuxedo.

A picture shows Reena Dutta, Aamir's ex-wife posing with her daughter and son-in-law and Nupur's mother.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhar also exchanged rings and kissed each other as a part of the wedding ceremony. They later danced. Friends and family were seen cheering for the newlyweds.

Several videos show Nupur singing for his wife Ira.

Along with Aamir, Kiran Rao and Azad Rao, Imran Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington were also part of Ira and Nupur's 3-day long wedding extravaganza. Imran and Lekha opted for an ethnic silhouette that featured hues from the green and blue palette. The dupatta around her shoulders looked ethereal. Imran complemented her in a monochrome suit paired with a tie. He also opted for a beige overcoat, adding a dapper vibe to the overall look.

Ira and Nupur's pre-wedding festivities

On Tuesday at their sangeet night, Aamir and Kiran along with their son Azad sang several songs. They dedicated a beautiful rendition of Phoolon Ka Taron Kaa to Ira, especially Azad, who took over during the verse Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai in the song.

About Ira and Nupur's wedding

The wedding festivities are happening at the Taj Aravali Resort, situated on Kodiyat Road in Udaipur, from January 8 to 10. The entire hotel, boasting 176 rooms, has been reserved for approximately 250 guests, including Bollywood luminaries and relatives of both the bride and groom.

A grand reception is scheduled for January 13 at the BKC Jio Centre, where notable figures from Bollywood and politics have received invitations. IndiaToday.in has exclusively acquired information about the guest list for the event.

Ira is Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter. Ira and Nupur dated for a long time until Nupur proposed to her last year. They got engaged in 2023 and held a party in Mumbai.