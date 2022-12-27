Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma hosted a star-studded bash in Mumbai. The star-studded bash was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

Celebs at Salman Khan's birthday bash

Salman Khan's lavish birthday bash was attended by Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Salman's sisters Arpita, Alvira, and brothers Sohail and Arbaaz and India TV's chairman and Editor in Chief Rajat Sharma, among others. Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and ex-GF Sangeet Bijlani, among others.

Salman Khan looked dapper in the all-noir outfit. The actor's midnight birthday celebration was attended by who's who from Bollywood. The actor celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake outside the venue and posing for photos.

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

But it was Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani's presence and aura that grabbed attention.

Actor Iulia Vantur looked stunning in a blingy black dress. While Genelia D'Souza opted for a short black and white dress as she arrived with actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh. Actors Suniel Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Angad Bedi opted for black outfits.

Just like SRK's appearance and presence added glamour to Salman's birthday bash, Salman Khan's ex-Sangeeta Bijlani and Bhaijaan's camaraderie grabbed eyeballs.

When Sangeeta Bijlani was leaving Salman's bash, the actor being a thorough gentleman walked up to her and escorted her to her car, as Sangeeta was about to leave, Salman Khan hugged his former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani and kissed Sangeeta on her forehead. The pictures from the same have surfaced online.

Reportedly, Salman and Sangeeta's relationship has always been talking of the town, several reports claim that in the early '90s the duo were engaged and were on the verge of getting but as fate has it they broke up. The couple still has a very cordial relationship.

Fans were in awe seeing Salman lovingly kissing and hugging Sangeeta.

Netizens flocked to various paparazzi accounts and commented how adorable they both look.

A fan wrote, "Bhai ka pahela pyar (Salman's first love)." "Love can lead you back."

The next one said, "Salman should have married her in the first place and life would have been so smooth."

Another one mentioned, " Love how he is so loyal and respects everyone who came across his life. Need to learn from him to forgive and keep humanity alive."

The third user, Awwwww Salman Ka Pehla Pyar Sangeeta Bijlani. Pahla Pyar Kabhi Nahin bhulta Koi Salman Ko Dekhkar to lag raha hai." (Salman's first love)"

Work front

Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde and Shahenaaz Gill. He also has Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi