Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani is set to tie the knot with businessman Sohael Khaturiya today, December 4 at the Mundota fort in Jaipur. The per-wedding rituals have already begun. Pictures and videos from Hansika's Haldi ceremony are out.

The wedding festivities have already begun Hansika and Sohael kickstarted with Mata Ki Chowki, which was held last month in Mumbai, followed by a colorful Mehendi ceremony on December 1, Sufi night on December 2 and a white theme pre-wedding bash and sangeet on December 3. The pictures and videos of Hansika and Sohael's per-wedding festivities have surfaced online.

With the wedding just a few hours away from now, the actress is beaming with happiness with her finance Sohael as they candidly pose for the camera, immersed in Haldi (turmeric), wearing traditional outfits.

Bride and groom to be twin in a white floral outfit

Hansika looked pretty in a white floral sharara while Sohael opted for a white floral kurta.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's white-themed pre-wedding bash

And on December 3, the couple had her white-themed pre-wedding party. In the new photos and videos shared on social media, Hansika and Sohael look dreamy as they enter the venue in a vintage car dressed in white. Hansika also shared a photo and video of the white-themed pre-wedding back on her Instagram stories offering her fans a glimpse of the bash.

The white-themed party comprised couples enjoying games and dancing, along with their bride and groom squad.

After a fun-filled party, the couple had a grand sangeet ceremony in the presence of their friends and family on Saturday late evening.

What did the bride and groom opt for?

Hansika looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga, as she walked hand-in-hand with Sohael towards the stage. While Sohael wore a black sherwani, they were also seen taking the stage and grooving to some of Hansika's popular songs.

Several photos and videos on social media that have gone viral show actor Hansika Motwani and her fiance Sohael Kathuria exchanging engagement rings at the traditional sangeet ceremony.

On December 3, the couple had a regal Sufi night where they danced their hearts out together.

Last week the actress had a fun bachelorette party in Greece with her BFF and shared a glimpse of her party with her fans.

Wedding venue

Hansika and Sohael will tie the knot today. The wedding is expected to be held at the Mundota Fort in Jaipur in the presence of family members, close friends, and some of the actress's close associates from the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Take a look at the inside pictures of Mundota Fort in Jaipur where Hansika's wedding will be taking place