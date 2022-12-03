Actress Hansika Motwani is all set to take nuptial vows with fiancé Sohael Kathuriya in less than 24 hours and the adorable couple is enjoying their pre-wedding festivities in full swing. After a beautiful and colourful Mehendi night, Hansika and Sohael's dreamy Sufi night exuded royalty. The videos and pictures of the soon-to-be bride and groom's entrance at their Sufi night have surfaced online.

In the clip shared by various fan pages, the couple, were all smiles as they entered the venue looking mesmerized into each other's eyes—the couple twinned in gold ethnic outfits looking breathtakingly gorgeous. Hansika wore a shimmery golden sharara for the occasion. She completed her look with a passa and a big necklace.

Take a look at her Sufi sangeet night attended by close friends and family

Hansika Motwani and fiancé Sohael Kathuriya's love-filled Mehendi night

The pre-wedding festivities started on December 1, 2022, with Mehandi night. Hansika along with her fiancé Sohael Kathuriya grooved to traditional songs. Hansika looked radiant in an orange and yellow tie-dye sharara set for the ceremony. While Sohael opted for a peach and cream ethnic look.

Last week the actor also had a fun bachelorette party in Greece with her BFF and shared a glimpse of her party with her fans.

In November, Hansika and Sohael kickstarted their wedding celebrations with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony in Mumbai.

ICYMI inside videos and pictures

Wedding Venue

As per media reports, Hansika and Sohael will tie the knot on December 4, 2022. The wedding is expected to be held at the Mundota Fort in Jaipur in the presence of family members, close friends, and some of the actress's close associates from the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Take a look at the inside pictures of Mundota Fort in Jaipur where Hansika's wedding will be taking place