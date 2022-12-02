Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with fiance-businessman Sohael Kathuriya in Jaipur. The wedding festivities have started in full swing. The soon-to-be bride and groom are enjoying their Mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Pictures and videos from their vibrant wedding festivities have surfaced online.

Hansika Motwani, grooves with fiancé Sohael Kathuriya

In a video by several fan accounts on Instagram, Hansika looked radiant in an orange and yellow tie-dye sharara set for the ceremony, she was applying Mehendi on her hands and legs. And Sohael opted for a peach and cream ethnic look.

Sohael sat next to her on a sofa and asked Hansika to show him a few dance steps and the duo grooved together on a popular wedding song.

Take a look at Hansika Motwani's Mehendi pictures and videos

Last week the actress had the "best bachelorette party" with her BFF.

The actress shared a reel on her Instagram and gave a glimpse of her exuberant bachelorette.

Hansika started her wedding festivities by seeking blessings from the almighty. Families of both bride and groom had kept 'Mata Ki chowki' for the couple. The videos and photos of her the actress in a red saree went viral.

ICYMI inside videos and pictures

Wedding Venue

As per media reports, Hansika and Sohael will tie the knot on Sunday evening The wedding is expected to be held at the Mundota Fort in Jaipur in the presence of family members and close friends and some of the actress's close associates from the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Ahead of the grand wedding, the couple plans to have a Haldi ceremony and special Sangeet night, on Friday and Saturday.

Professional front

Hansika Motwani has been a part of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She made her debut as an actor with the 2001 television show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, she rose to fame with kids' fantasy show Shaka Laka Boom Boom.