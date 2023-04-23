On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband-actor Aayush Sharma hosted an Eid bash for celrbaties. Who's who from the fraternity put their fashion foot forward.

From Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, to Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Kangana Ranaut, Suniel Shetty, Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, Disha Patani, Ilulia Vantur, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Preity Zinta and Anil Kapoor among others were in attendance.

However, it was Katrina Kaif and Sangeeta Bijalni looked graced and elegant in traditional wear. Several pictures and videos of the celebrities attending the bash on Saturday night emerged online as they posed for the paparazzi.

Sangeeta Bijlani playfully punches Salman Khan the actor's smile says it all

However, it was Salman Khan and his ex-girlfriend, actor Sangeeta Bijlani's camaraderie and loving gesture that raised eyebrows.

In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account, Salman exited Arpita's home as he spoke to journalist Rajat Sharma, and Sangeeta Bijlani, walked behind him, and laughed saying something to Rajat. Sangeeta playfully punched Salman in the face, and Salman's childlike laughter made Sangeeta and Rajat ecstatic and the three of them laughed in unison.

The candid conversation was loved by Bhai's fans. Netizens flocked to the paparazzo's account and couldn't stop gushing seeing Sangeeta and Salman share a hearty laugh.

Here's how netizens reacted

A user wrote, "She's the reason why he never got married."

Another wrote, "Bhai toh sach mai bhai hai lekin Kisi ki jaan bhi hai." (Salman is really a Bhi, but he is someone's jaan).

All you need to know about Salman and Sangeeta's friendship

Last year in December, Salman hosted a lavish birthday party and Sangeeta also attended it. Salman kissed Sangeeta's forehead. They also shared a hug and later posed for the media stationed outside the party venue.

Did you know Salman and Sangeeta were supposed to get married but due to unforeseen circumstances they had to call off their wedding?

Reportedly, Sangeeta and Salman were once in a serious relationship. However, the relationship that last for nearly 8 years ended on a sour note in 1994, with Sangeeta ending her bond with Salman, right before their wedding.

On May 27, 1994, the couple were about to get married; wedding cards were also printed. But then, something happened. The wedding was called off and Bijlani parted ways with Salman.

On an episode of the TV show Koffee with Karan, Salman had once accepted his relationship with Sangeeta without naming her and even confessed that he got caught.

Professional front

On the work front, Salman Khan had his Eid 2023 release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Friday, April 21. A Salman Khan Film production, the film is directed by Farhad Samji. It stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Apart from this, Salman has Tiger 3 releasing during Diwali 2023. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He next returns to YRF with Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.