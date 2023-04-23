On the auspicious occasion of Eid, Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband-actor Aayush Sharma hosted a party for her close friends and members of the fraternity. Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted arriving for the grand celebrations from Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, to Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Kangana Ranaut, Suniel Shetty, Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, Disha Patani, Ilulia Vantur, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Preity Zinta and Anil Kapoor among others were in attendance.

Who wore what!

Salman looked dapper in a black shirt and denim and opted for matching shoes.

Katrina Kaif looked elegant in a cream-coloured suit. Sangeeta Bijlani too opted for a cream-coloured suit. Kangana Ranaut looked resplendent in the green and yellow suit. Aamir Khan was seen in a red and white short kurta and paired it with blue pants. Anil Kapoor paired a royal blue kaftan kurta with purple velvet pants.

Tabu was seen in a blue outfit for the bash. Arbaaz Khan wore a royal blue kurta and paired it with a Nehru jacket. Sohail Khan adopted a casual shirt and jeans. He apparently came from the gym directly.

Helen and Salma arrived at the bash together. While Salma wore a printed blue suit, Helen was seen in a pink outfit. Kartik Aaryan opted for a blue shirt, denim and shoes. Suniel Shetty was seen in a blue shirt, matching pants and white shoes.

Shehnaaz Gill opted for a dark pink outfit. Arpita wore a printed royal blue suit while Aayush opted for a black and white outfit. Dia Mirza and Huma Qureshi opted for white ethnic outfits for the evening. Ibrahim was seen in a white shirt under a purple jacket, white pants and dark brown shoes.

Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan happily posed for the shutterbugs. They were also seen chatting together.

Sakshi Dhoni with her daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni in the shades of yellow and blue.

On Saturday afternoon on the occasion of Eid Salman waved and greeted his fans with a smile from the balcony of his house. While greeting he also smiled at them.

Before Salman greeted his fans from his Galaxy apartment the actor celebrated Eid with his family.

Aayush and Arpita also shared inside pictures from the Eid celebrations and wrote in the caption, "Eid Mubarak."

The Khan family's picture-perfect portrait should be framed

Salman returns to theatres on Eid after four years with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected ₹15.81 crores on its opening day at the box office.