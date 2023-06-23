The world of OTT is getting better and better. Accessibility to international content from the comfort of home has truly given streaming platforms an edge over theatres. This week, a slew of international content is making its debut--Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, The fourth and final season of the superhero action-adventure series Titans, Tennis documentary Break Point, John Wick Chapter 4 and many more. In India, Salman Khan's family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set for a streaming debut. Let's take a look at all the interesting OTT releases this weekend.



Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

When: June 23, 2023

Where: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Cast: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu

Synopsis: Bhaijaan, a self-avowed bachelor, decides to give up on violence when he falls in love with Bhagyalakshmi. Will he go back to his old ways when he learns about her family's rivalry with a gangster?

Kasethan Kadavulada

When: June 23, 2023

Where: Sun NXT

Language: Tamil

Cast: Shiva, Priya Anand, Yogi Babu

Synopsis: Ramu schemes a devious plan when an affluent & dominating stepmother refuses him financial aid. Does he succeed in his plot to loot her high-security vault along with his cousin & friend?

Tiku Weds Sheru

When: June 23, 2023

Where: Amazon Prime

Language: Hindi

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur

Synopsis: Tiku Weds Sheru is a romantic comedy about two quirky characters who dream of becoming film stars. While their romance blooms, they get caught between the chaos of the underworld, and drugs, and face one tragedy after the other. Will their relationship survive the odds thrown at them?

Kerala Crime Files

When: June 23, 2023

Where: Disney Plus Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

Cast: Lal, Aju Varghese

Synopsis: A sex worker's mysterious death in a suburban lodge room baffles the police as the only lead they have is a fake address.

Aseq

When: June 23, 2023

Where: Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Cast: Sonnalli Seygall, Vardhan Puri, Siddhant Kapoor

Synopsis: Ronnie falls in love with Lail after his split with Priyanka, but he begins to experience eerie events. He suspects Priyanka of the strange events and seeks the help of his friends. Can Ronnie and his friends unravel the riddle?

Social Currency

When: June 22, 2023

Where: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Cast: Parth Laghate, Bhavin Ashwin Bhanushali

Synopsis: After forgoing their phones and followers, eight cash-strapped influencers test their social media savvy while earning big bucks for their survival.

Kafas

When: June 23, 2023

Where: SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Cast: Mona Singh, Sharman Joshi, Preeti Jhangiani

Synopsis: A middle-class family dreams of a brighter future when their son lands a life-changing career opportunity. However, a traumatic incident and its repercussion.