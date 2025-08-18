Rescue teams pressed ahead with large-scale search operations on Monday, marking the fifth consecutive day of efforts to locate survivors and recover bodies from the debris of a devastating cloudburst that struck Chosoti village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The cloudburst, which occurred on August 14 in the remote village that serves as the last motorable point en route to the Machail Mata temple, has claimed 61 lives, including three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and one Special Police Officer (SPO). Over 150 people were injured, while approximately 90 individuals remain missing, according to a revised casualty list.

Challenging weather hampers rescue efforts

Braving heavy rainfall and difficult terrain, rescue teams in raincoats continued working at multiple locations, particularly focusing on the major impact zone near a community kitchen (langar) site. The operation involves sifting through rubble using heavy machinery, earthmovers, and sniffer dogs.

"Today is the fifth day of the operation, and combined efforts are underway to recover the mortal remains of the missing persons," said an officer involved in the ongoing rescue operation.

"The weather is challenging due to the rain. We also have a warning for the day, but we are still trying our best," he added. "The main task before the rescue teams is to trace the missing persons."

Widespread destruction

The flash floods triggered by the cloudburst caused extensive damage in the area. A makeshift market and langar site set up for the annual Machail Mata Yatra were completely flattened. The disaster also damaged 16 houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-meter-long bridge, and more than a dozen vehicles.

Multi-agency response

Joint rescue teams comprising personnel from the police, army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), CISF, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), civil administration, and local volunteers are coordinating relief efforts.

To clear the search area, rescuers conducted approximately six controlled explosions over the past two days to remove giant boulders hampering the operation.

Equipment and resources deployed

The rescue operation utilizes more than a dozen earthmovers and other heavy equipment. The NDRF has mobilized additional resources, including specialized dog squads, to accelerate the search process.

Pilgrimage suspended

The annual Machail Mata Yatra, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to conclude on September 5, remains suspended for the fifth consecutive day. The 8.5-kilometer trek to the shrine—located at an altitude of 9,500 feet—typically starts from Chosoti village, about 90 kilometers from Kishtwar town.

Authorities continue to monitor weather conditions while maintaining round-the-clock rescue operations in hopes of locating any remaining survivors among the missing.

Army constructs Bailey Bridge to boost relief operations

In a major step toward strengthening rescue and relief operations in cloudburst-hit Chosoti village, the Indian Army has successfully completed the construction of a Bailey bridge, restoring vital connectivity to the affected area.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma confirmed the development, stating: "In close coordination with the Army, the construction of the bridge has been successfully completed, ensuring smoother access for rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of the devastating cloudburst. This timely step will greatly assist in reaching the affected families and expediting ongoing efforts."

The newly erected bridge will allow rescue teams, relief material, and essential supplies to move more efficiently into the worst-affected zones. Authorities believe it will significantly accelerate rehabilitation efforts and provide much-needed support to stranded villagers.