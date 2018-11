Live

Jammu and Kashmir's BJP State Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit were shot dead in Kishtwar by militants on Thursday night. the attack has come just before the panchayat polls scheduled to be held in the state.

The two brothers were shot dead by unidentified men as they were returning home from their shop.

A curfew has been placed for Kishtwar, Doda, Baderwah and residents of areas like Rambal, Poonch and Kathua are not allowed to meet in groups of more than four people.

Live Updates