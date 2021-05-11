Kishore Kumar's son, Amit Kumar has slammed the latest episode of Indian Idol 12 celebrating the legend. The singer has said that he didn't enjoy it and was asked to praise everyone. The latest episode has heavily come under fire for not paying the right tribute to Kishore Kumar.

Kishore Kumar's son, Amit, was invited as the chief guest for the episode where a 100 songs tribute was paid to the late Kishore Kumar. Social media was furious over how the songs were sung and how the judges – Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya ruined the melodies.

Now, Amit Kumar has said that he didn't enjoy the episode either. In an interview with TOI, Amit Kumar said that no one can sing like Kishore Kumar and the youth of today just know 'Roop Tera Mastana' from 'Aradhana'.

On being asked why he went for the episode, the singer said, "Look, everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went. Why would have I left it? But it's okay. I have full respect for the show and its judges and participants. It is just one of those things that happen sometimes." He also added that having said that, if the decide to pay homage to any celeb of such calibre, they shouldn't do it this way.

Amit Kumar further added that many relatives were calling him to say how bad the episode was and many even told him that it was only his presence that made it watchable. He added, "I didn't enjoy the episode at all. I wanted to stop the episode." Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya have also been slammed for badly singing Kishore Kumar songs.

Take a look at some of the social media reactions

