Kishore Kumar and Madhubala's love story is written down in history. When the two decided to get married, they made headlines because both of them were at the zenith of their careers. While their romance was absolutely iconic, their marriage was not a happy one, as per reports.

Kishore Kumar married Madhubala despite knowing the fact that the actress had been diagnosed with a heart problem. It is said that their marriage suffered because of her illness. Madhubala's sister, Madhur Bhushan, recently spoke about the actress's life, her love life, and more.

When Madhubala first entered the industry, she started dating the legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Madhubala was young then, and the two could not continue their relationship for a long time and parted ways due to ego problems. It was soon after that the actress started dating Kishore Kumar. In a recent interaction with Filmfare, Madhubala's sister spoke about all that went down between Madhubala and Kumar, including the fact that the actress's father opposed the marriage.

Madhubala had been diagnosed with a hole in her heart (ventricular septal defect), due to which her father did not want her to get married. Madhur, during the conversation, mentioned, "As she (Madhubala) wasn't keeping well, Abba said don't get married now, see what the doctor has to say. But they got married in 1960."

She further added, "Kishore Bhaiyya flew her to London about 10 days later. The doctors said her heart is finished. And that she wouldn't live beyond two years."

Madhur mentioned, "Kishore Bhaiyya left her at our home. He said that she was sick and needed care while he had to travel, work, sing and hence wouldn't be able to give her time. He said, I tried my best, I took her to London. But the doctors have said she won't survive. What's my fault?"

Madhubala's sister Madhur did not blame Kishore Kumar for leaving the actress or her deteriorating health but mentioned that Madhubala needed emotional support, which she did not receive from the singer-actor. Madhur specified that the actress kept insisting on living with Kishore Kumar, after which Kumar bought her a flat in Carter Road, Mumbai, but even then, Madhubala would be left all alone in the house. Soon, Kishore Kumar reduced his visits to see Madhubala and also would not take her calls.

Madhur said, "Often Kishore Bhaiyya's phone was disconnected. He'd visit her once in two to three months. He'd say, 'If I come, you'll cry, and it will not be good for your heart. You'll go into depression. You should rest.' She was young, jealousy was natural. Perhaps, a feeling of being abandoned killed her."

Madhubala was only 36 when she passed away in 1969. The actress is remembered even to this day for her incredible performances and will continue to be one of the most prominent stars of Bollywood.