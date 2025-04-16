Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' failure took everyone by surprise. Even his fans and followers couldn't defend the actor anymore this time. Salman's fans even urged him with trends on social media to reinvent himself. Many even suggested him to shelve the upcoming film with Sanjay Dutt, fearing the same fate.

The tanking of the superstar's film, which are always guaranteed success, left many questioning if Bollywood has truly reached its end. Amid all this, Akshay Kumar was asked to comment on Khan's back-to-back flops and the recent failure. Akshay, who is busy with the promotions of 'Kesari chapter 2', didn't mince his words in extending support to Salman.

Akshay supports Salman

Khiladi Kumar was asked if the films of superstars have now stopped working with the recent example of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'. Akshay was quick to say, "Dekhiye yeh galat baat hai. Aisa hai, aisa ho nahi sakta hai. Tiger Zinda hai aur hamesha rahega. Salman aisi nasal ka tiger jo zindagi mein kabhi marr nahi sakta," he told HT City exclusively.

(See, this is wrong. This can't happen. Tiger is alive and will forever remain alive. Tiger is of such a breed that it can never be killed)

This comes barely a few days after Salman Khan was asked why his peers don't support his films. It was during the promotions of 'Sikandar'' that Khan was asked the reason behind his colleagues not rooting for his films on social media like he does.

Salman Khan had said that his co-actors might be of the opinion that his films don't need any support of that kind. But, added that even he and his films could do with some support and encouragement.