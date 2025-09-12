Bellamkonda Sreenivas's last movie was Bhairavam. He is back with Kishkindhapuri, a scary thriller. Anupama Parameswaran is collaborating with him again because they worked together on Rakshasudu and it went well. Koushik Pegallapati directed the movie, which was his first time doing so. Critics liked it since it was an interesting genre. But does it meet the standards?

Story:

Raghava (Bellamkonda Sreenivas) and Mythili (Anupama Parameswaran), often known as Mythu, work for a Ghost Walking Tour company in the scary town of Kishkindhapuri. They lead groups of visitors through haunted places, most of which include planned tricks and special effects. But things get nasty when their gang mistakenly ends up at the Suvarna Maya Radio Station, which is known for being haunted by demons.

The main plot of the movie is on what happens at this radio station, how it affects the people that attend, and whether Raghava and Mythili can figure out what really happened.

Technicalities:

The movie has several technical aspects to talk about. Some of the lighting choices look phony, but Chinmay Salaskar, the cinematographer, does a great job of making the scene feel eerie. Siva Kamesh did a terrific job with the art direction, especially when it came to designing the set for the Suvarna Maya Radio Station. The editing by Niranjan Devaramane works well in the first half but not so well in the second, when everything moves too swiftly toward the end. The love song "Undipove Nathone" feels out of place and unneeded, while Chaitan Bharadwaj's background music does a superb job of establishing tension.

Performances:

The performances are mostly good. Bellamkonda Sreenivas does a good job of playing Raghava, even though some parts are too much. Anupama Parameswaran stands out, especially in the scenes before the climax when she is possessed. Hyper Aadi gives us some quick comic relief, but Sandy really succeeds in his unexpected role. Sudarshan and the other actors who help him execute their jobs.

The first part of Kishkindhapuri is entertaining and has several surprises. The premise keeps viewers interested. But the movie starts to go wrong in the second half. The mystery unfolds in a way that is easy to guess, and the scary part that should have been the most interesting part is mostly lacking. There could have been more emotional highs in the plot, and the sections that were supposed to be interesting aren't.

The basic story in the movie is well told. The show is steady because of the key actors' performances, and the production values are good. The story still seems rushed, though, as if the director tried to fit in too many parts without giving them enough depth.

Verdict:

Kishkindhapuri is a blend of things. The beginning is engaging and the technical assistance is outstanding, but the movie falls apart after the break. The first half has some good ideas, but the second half is so predictable and boring that it turns into a bad horror thriller.

Director: Koushik Pegallapati

Producer: Sahu Garipati

Cast: Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran

Rating: 3/5