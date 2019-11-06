Romance in Bigg Boss Kannada show is not something new. In the previous seasons, there were many such episodes where the contestants had got very close to an extent where people thought they would tie the knot. Of all such stories, only Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda's relationship has gone to the next level as the couple are now prepping up for their marriage.

Now, in the latest season of Bigg Boss Kannada, something is seriously cooking between Kishan and Chandana. It became evident after he planted a kiss on her cheeks before fondly hugging her in the episode aired on Tuesday, 5 November.

Kishan had apparently hurt Chandana during a group task. After the completion of the task, he apologised by pecking on her cheeks. She was visibly embarrassed by this unexpected gesture from her and chased him around in play.

In the recent weeks, the duo seems to have become fond of each other. Apparently, she is enjoying his company.

However, a section of audience are not happy with the channel airing such content as children watch Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

Bigg Boss Kannada Past Love Stories

From the season one, there were many romantic stories inside the house. Love was in the air for the contestants like Thilak-Shwetha Pandit, Aiyappa-Pooja Gandhi, Sanjana-Bhuvan and Shashi-Kavitha Gowda.

Among all the stories, Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda were serious about their relationship. The couple had their engagement recently and will tie the knot soon.

Bigg Boss Kannada Elimination:

Meanwhile, Bhoomi Shetty, Chaitra Kottur, Chandan Achar, Deepika Das, Priyanka, Raju Thalikote and Shine Shetty are in the danger zone in the fourth week. The show was kicked-off with 18 contestants on 13 October. So far, Gurulinga Swamy, Chaitra Vasudevan and Duniya Rashmi have been shown the door.