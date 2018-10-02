More than 70,000 farmers are marching to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh demanding loan waivers, clearing payments and implementing beneficial schemes.
The march is led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU).
Here are the LIVE updates:
- Police resort to using water cannons at the protestors.
- Protests turn violent at UP Gate. Protestors break the barriers and enter Delhi.
- Home Minister Rajnath Singh meets BJP leaders at his residence to decide on the matter and make a plan of action.
- Ghaziabad Traffic Police says that no one is allowed to enter Delhi through UP Gate.
- Security stepped up at UP-Delhi border.
- BKU President Rakesh Tikait says, "Why have we been stopped here (at UP-Delhi border)? The rally was proceeding in a disciplined manner. If we don't tell our government about our problems then whom do we tell? Do we go to Pakistan or Bangladesh?"
- The Kisan Kranti Padyatra will conclude at Rajghat.
- Rakesh Tikait said, "We have organised the march to press for implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, loans waiver and scrapping the ban on plying of 10-year-old tractors in the national capital region among others," according to Times Now.
- The farmers will be assembling at Kisan Ghat.
- These orders will be in place until October 8.
- Areas under the prohibitory orders are Ghazipur, Mandawli, Madhu Vihar, Pandav Nagar, Preet Vihar, Kalyanpuri, Shakarpur and Mayur Vihar.
- Delhi Police have imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, expecting law and order problems. Section 144 prohibits more than five people to be seen together in an area where the prohibitory order was imposed.
- Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait is leading the protest.
- The padyatra began on September 23 at Haridwar in Uttarakhand and reached Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.