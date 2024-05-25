Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has weaved magic on the OTT space. The film, which saw very few audience in the theatres, has received terrific response from the viewers once it landed on Netflix. Laapataa Ladies has been directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Laapataa vs Animal

With 13.8 million views in a month, the rural love story won hearts and showed it in their numbers. On the other hand, Vanga's Animal received 13.6 million views in a month on the same OTT platform. Bollywood celebs had also heaped praise on the film and urged Kiran Rao to make more movies.

Celebs going gaga

"Such a wonderful time at the movies. These ladies, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and gentlemen Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan truly have my heart. Such a beautiful film and what fabulous performances by the entire cast. Congratulations to all of you," Alia Bhatt wrote. "Thank you for the entertainment and the education @raodyness!Congratulations on this make more movies!" Priyanka Chopra shared.

"Just finished watching #LaapataLadies, haven't seen such a heartwarming and innocent film in long. All my best to @raodyness and team, will recommend all to watch this gem (happy emoji)" Sunny Deol had shared on social media. Salman Khan, on the other hand, had asked Kiran Rao to make a film for him.

"Saw the very big hearted and moving Laapata Ladies. Sometimes all that is needed is simplicity and clarity. This film is that. I went in expecting more and finished with more than it apparently delivers. It is old fashioned in a good way and modern in a very invisible manner. It is deceptively simple in its treatment and humour," Hansal Mehta had tweeted.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal, on the other hand, had many celebs calling out the film for its patriarchal and toxic portrayal of love.