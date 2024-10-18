Filmmaker Kiran Rao, whose 'Laapataa Ladies' (Lost Ladies), has been submitted as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025, recently attended a fireside chat at London School of Economics (LSE).

Kiran engaged in an insightful conversation with Professor Shakuntala Banaji, Professor of Media, Culture and Social Change, and Sanam Arora, Founder and Chairperson of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU). Kiran shared her thoughts on pushing the boundaries of storytelling in Indian cinema.

During the session, the filmmaker spoke about 'Laapataa Ladies' (Lost Ladies) tackling themes of identity, empowerment, and sisterhood through a satirical and humorous lens. The discussion resonated deeply with students, offering a rare glimpse into Kiran's creative process and her vision for impactful filmmaking.

Speaking about her participation at the event, Kiran Rao said in a statement, "I am truly pleased to have had the opportunity to meet and interact with students at the London School of Economics and from universities throughout the UK through NISAU. Their enthusiasm and curiosity were inspiring. The discussion reaffirmed my belief in the transformative power of storytelling to connect communities and spark change".

Kiran Rao has been in London this week alongside Jyoti Deshpande, Head of Jio Studios, to attend Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) screenings and promotions. The film, which has just been released in Japan, continues to garner rave reviews from both critics and viewers.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

(With inputs from IANS0