Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are basking in the success of their recently released film - Laapata Ladies. The film directed by Kiran Rao has been produced by Aamir Khan under his banner - Aamir Khan Productions. Despite parting ways back in 2021, Aamir and Kiran continue to co-parent their son and being great friends.

From movie premieres, official commitements to family functions; the two are often seen together. Now, Kiran has revealed that the two of them were in a live in relationship before getting married. She hinted that the two of them tied the knot mainly because of parental pressure.

Married under parental pressure

"Aamir and I lived together for a year before we got married, and honestly, we did it more because parents and you know... all the rest of it and even at that time we knew that it's a great institution if you can function as individuals as well as a couple within that institution," she told She The People.

Kiran Rao on pressure of a nuclear family

"The thing we don't talk about enough is how marriage tends to stifle, especially women. How you could find perhaps a way to be yourself within the institution. That's something up for debate and discussion," she further added. In the same interview, Kiran also said that there is a lot of pressure on a woman in a nuclear family set up to take care of the family, be in touch with the in-laws and many other responsibilities.

The Dhobi Ghaat director added that one can be in a marriage if they know how to function as an individual as well. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their decision to part ways after being married for 16 years. The news of their divorce had shocked one and all but the two always maintained that it all happened with their mutual consent and there was no bad blood between the two.