Kiran Bedi was removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in February ahead of the Assembly polls and amid a political turmoil within the Union Territory government. Ever since, Bedi has been quite active on social media, offering her followers a glimpse of what she has been upto. From interacting with students and spending time with Navjyoti India Foundation, the BJP leader and retired IPS officer has been doing it all.

Although, there has been no update on her return to the Raj Niwas, Bedi is back at the Tennis court for some due action. Before she became an IPS officer, joining the BJP and becoming the LG of Puducherry, Bedi was a champion sportswoman and we get to see a glimpse of it.

Kiran Bedi is back

On Wednesday, Bedi shared a short video showing the former LG of Puducherry practising in a tennis court. In her signature full-sleeved pathani suit, Bedi can be seen playing tennis and demonstrates good form.

You can watch the video below:

Kiran Bedi, the tennis champ

As a teenager, Bedi was a tennis player and she had been playing the sport since she was nine. She even won two trophies in the national junior lawn tennis championship at Delhi Gymkhana in 1966 and 1972. She even won the All India Intervarsity Tennis title four years in a row while pairing with her sister Reeta.

It was in 1976, she won the National Women's Lawn Tennis Championship title and then went on to represent India against Sri Lanka, winning the Lionel Fonseka Memorial Trophy. Bedi won several gold medals in the sport, and to this day, she hasn't let go of the racket.