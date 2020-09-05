All eyes were set on Kiran Shruthi D.V., an Indian Police Service probationer from Chennai, as she commanded the Dikshant Parade and is the fourth woman in the history of National Police Academy to command the parade. Kiran Bedi shared the moment on Twitter and congratulated all probationers for passing out from the academy after their training.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to be the virtual chief guest for the event and also interacted with the probationers after the parade. While interacting with the Prime Minister through a video conference, Kiran Shruthi said that her name is Kiran because her parents named her after Kiran Bedi, a former IPS officer, who is known for her grit and enthusiasm as a woman police officer. Kiran Shruthi also won the Prime Minister's Baton and the Home Minister's Revolver for being the best all-round probationer officer of the 71st batch of IPS, apart from several other trophies.

Twitter users congratulated the young officer and also appreciated Kiran Bedi for being a fearless woman cop while she was in service. The Parade was presided over by SVPNPA Director Atul Karwal. After two years of training, he also inducted the probationers into the mainstream.

About 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, of the 71 RR (2018 batch) graduated from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad.

Karwal stated that the parade is indeed a moment that fills every probationer with a sense of pride and accomplishment.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister while interacting with IPS probationers through video conferencing stated that the probationers should be proud of the uniform and appreciated the police force for the work being done during COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, "The IPS in their profession always must be vigilant and prepared for some unexpected things and asked them to speak to their near and dear like their teachers and to reduce stress."

While talking to Kiran Shruthi, the PM asked her why did she choose the uniform over engineering as she joined the services after engineering. She stated that she always wanted to join the civil services and she had to attempt.

She was allotted home cadre (Tamil Nadu).