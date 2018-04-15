Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 12th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 in what promises to be en exciting contest at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Sunday, April 15.

The hosts, who started their season on a high against the Delhi Daredevils at home, are heading into the match on the back of a four-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on the road on Friday, April 13.

Will Ashwin drop Yuvraj?

Skipper R Ashwin has quite a few important calls to make as he prepares himself to face his former franchise, CSK. KL Rahul, their opener, was brilliant in both the games for the new-look KXIP side.

However, fellow opener Mayank Agarwal and the middle order let them down in Bengaluru. Yuvraj Singh's form is also a reason for concern as the World Cup-winning all-rounder has been underwhelming in the two outings.

With the likes of Manoj Tiwary and Akashdeep Nath waiting in the wings, it will be interesting to see if Ashwin drops Yuvraj from the line-up. However, it is too early to judge the veteran's form and the skipper might as well persist with him for Sunday's clash.

Ashwin will be keen on making a statement against his former franchise. He has been opening the bowling for his team so far and thus the battle against the Tamil Nadu off-spinner and the CSK openers is likely to be a riveting contest.

Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be a huge threat to the CSK batsmen as the youngster is high on confidence after bamboozling Virat Kohli in Bengaluru.

Injury concerns for CSK

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has quite a lot injury concerns to deal with as Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav (ruled out of the tournament) won't be available for selection. The good news though is the improved fitness level of opener Murali Vijay, who is likely to replace in-form Ambati Rayudu at the top of the batting order today.

CSK snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in both their outings so far and thus they will be eager to come up with a dominant performance. With dew expected to play a part in the evening game, a lot will also depend on the toss and the team combination.

Probable playing XIs

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur.

How to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings online and on TV