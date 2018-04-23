World Cup-winning Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has revealed he will take a call on his future in the sport after the end of the 2019 cricket season.

The 36-year-old has not been in the reckoning for the senior national team in the recent past due to diminishing form with the bat.

Notably, the Kings XI Punjab all-rounder, who has represented the country in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is, had also struggled to clear the yo-yo fitness test, which has become mandatory for Team India selection.

Despite managing to clear the yo-yo test in December 2017, Yuvraj was overlooked by the selectors for the limited-overs leg of India's tour to South Africa and the T20I tri-series — Nidahas Trophy earlier this year.

Yuvraj has not represented Team India since the tour to West Indies in June 2017. With the team management and the selectors looking ahead, the seasoned campaigners' chances of playing in the 2019 Cricket World Cup seem remote.

"Everybody has to take a decision after a while. I have been playing international cricket since 2000, it has been almost 17-18 years on and off. So, I will definitely take a call after 2019," Yuvraj said, as quoted by ANI news agency.

"I am going to look to play till 2019, whatever cricket I get to play. I will take a call when that year is over," he added.

Yuvraj: Happy for KXIP teammate Gayle

Meanwhile, Yuvraj is hopeful of KXIP reaching the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. The former skipper of the Punjab-based franchise also heaped praise on T20 legend Chris Gayle, who has set the season on fire by amassing 229 runs, including a century, in just three matches.

Yuvraj has not had a good start to the 11th edition of the cash-rich league after returning to his former franchise, KXIP. In five matches, he has managed only 36 runs.

Nonetheless, KXIP, under new captain Ravichandran Ashwin, have emerged as early contenders for the IPL title. The Preity Zinta co-owner franchise is sitting second on the points table, tied on points (8) with Chennai Super Kings after four wins in five matches.

"Oh, I am loving it. Chris has always been a friend off the field. He has been a great batsman, probably one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world and performing like a boss on the field. I am really happy for him and the way he is batting," Yuvraj said.

He added: "We are looking ahead to first qualify in the last four and I think we have got a great team this year. We have got a very powerful batting attack, smart bowling attack, and hopefully, we look to qualify and then see if we can win the finals."

KXIP will be looking to continue their winning run when they take on bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils in the latter's first home game of the season Monday, April 23.