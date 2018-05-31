Baba Ramdev-owned Patanjali launched a swadeshi (made in India) messenger application -- Kimbho -- on Thursday, May 31.

Kimbho means 'how are you and what's new' in Sanskrit and is available on Android Google Play and Apple App store. It comes with real-time texting and video chat options and a boatload of features including Snapchat-like auto-delete message, ghost chatting and more to give a stiff challenge to popular messaging platform WhatsApp.

Is Kimbho app secure enough to protect users' private information?

The company claims that all the messages exchanged on Kimbho are secured by AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) protocol and that it is powered by advanced socket technology to ensure instant and real-time messaging.

However, a popular cybersecurity expert, who goes by the moniker Elliot Alderson(@fs0c131y), has raised doubts about Kimbho's security features. Alderson, who is credited with finding flaws in the Aadhaar system, claims the desi app lacks proper user privacy guideline.

"Ok, I will stop here. The #Kimbho #android #app is a security disaster. I can access the messages of all the users...," said Elliot Alderson said on Twitter.

In the video on the social media platform, Alderson showed a flaw in the security coding of messages stored in Kimbho.

"This @KimbhoApp is a joke, next time before making press statements, hire competent developers... If it is not clear, for the moment don't install this app. #Kimbho #KimbhoApp," Alderson added.

Hi @KimbhoApp before trying to compete #WhatsApp, you can try to secure your app. It's possible to choose a security code between 0001 and 9999 and send it to the number of your choice #kimbhoApp pic.twitter.com/YQqK8lfIeI — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2018

So far, neither Patanjali nor Kimbo app developer Appdios Inch, has responded to Alderson's claims.

In a related development, Patanjali, in collaboration with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), had launched SIM cards with lucrative data plans earlier in the week. It also has life and health insurance benefits.

For Rs 144, Patanjali offers unlimited voice calls across India, 2GB data and 100 SMSes per day for a month (30 days). Additionally, users are entitled to get medical insurance of up to Rs 2.5 lakh and the life insurance provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh.

BSNL subscribers can also claim 10 percent discount on Patanjali products across the country. No other rival offers these high-value benefits in the country.

The company is offering plans of Rs 792 and Rs 1,584 with similar benefits for 180 days and 360 days, respectively.

However, it is currently available to employees and office bearers of Patanjali and BSNL. It is expected to be expanded to all citizens in coming months.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Kimbho.