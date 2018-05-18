State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new affordable pre-paid data pack with lucrative data benefits.

The new Rs 98 tariff plan comes in the STV-98 pack and offers 1.4GB high-speed data per day. If we dissect the per GB data cost of the pack, it comes down to Rs 2.5 per 1GB. No other network carrier offers this data for such a low price. It is available in all circles in India, BSNL confirmed.

Since its debut, Reliance Jio has been steadily growing its user base thanks to its lucrative data deals. Consequently, incumbent players such as Airtel and Vodafone have suffered a huge loss in terms of revenue and subscribers.

Now, with the launch of a series of low-cost tariff plans under the 'Data Tsunami' packs, BSNL has upped the ante against the debutant. The new Rs 98 plan will surely help the company to keep the subscribers from migrating to other network carriers.

Reliance Jio offers a similar data pack, but it costs Rs 149. The benefits include 1.5GB per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMSs per day and a free subscription to Jio suite apps including JioCinema and JioMusic.

BSNL is expected to bring similar data packs in a wider currency range. Last week, it launched Rs 118 plan with the benefit of 1GB data free per day. It also offers unlimited voice calls on local, STD and national roaming, excluding the Mumbai and Delhi circles.

It can be noted that all BSNL data plans are 3G, the company is yet to roll-out 4G VoLTE service in India. Having said that, 3G speed in India averages around 3-5mbps, which is more than enough to stream videos online. For instance, users can live stream cricket matches on their smartphone without any buffering issues.

