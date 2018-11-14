"Children of Nobody" is a highly anticipated mystery thriller revolving around a child psychologist played by Kim Sun Ah. The drama tells the story of a woman who uses poems to find clues and uncover the secrets of mysterious circumstances around a child.

The main characters are Cha Woo Kyung played by Kim Sun Ah, Kang Ji Heon played by Lee Yi Kyung, Jun Soo Young played by Nam Gyu Ri and Lee Eun Ho played by VIXX's N.

Kim Sun Ah revealed to Soompi about her role as a child psychologist stating, "the title 'Children of Nobody' was intense and I had confidence in Do Hyun Jung's script. The script was as strong and exciting as if I was reading a mystery novel."

The mystery thriller is said to create tension through its story line that will shake the viewer's heart. The actress' role as a child psychologist will touches the hearts of hurt children. The actress said "I felt that I could not follow the incident unless I sympathized with the character. In particular, I thought that understanding and empathy for her job was essential for the character of Cha Woo Kyung".

The actress said she had met a psycologist to understand the role and what's required to learn. "While preparing for the filming, I first met a real psychologist and listened to various stories about how consultations were conducted and what preparation was required. I tried to learn, understand and feel what the job was like. In order to deliver the script 100% to the viewers, I thought I had to make them sympathize with Woo Kyung's story," she said, speaking on her role in the film.

The mystery thriller series will be followed by "Terius Behind Me" and set to premiere on MBC from November 21st at 10pm KST.