Kim Kardashian recently created controversy after she introduced an underwear line named Kimono.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to announce the launch of Kimono — her new line of underwear. Kim wrote that she has been passionate about this for 15 years and Kimono is her take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually works.

"Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I've been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work," Kim Kardashian wrote.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star found herself under the midst of online trolling after the post went viral. Several Japanese did not appreciate that Kim Kardashian reportedly disrespected their national dress.

From the online tweets and comments, it looks like Kim has apparently angered several of her fans as they all have accused her of using the name Kimono.

"Thanks for BUTCHERING Japanese culture!!! My culture is not your plaything," wrote one user. "You don't have any respect for people who are not your family, do you? In the 15 yrs developing this project, couldn't you find a cultural advisor? #KimOhNo #culturalappropriation."

#Kimono is Japanese traditional garment, which is a classic garment from ancient times, and is now worn to bring formality and elegance to special occasions. I've felt insulted by your shapewear name Komono. #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/sm9X4iCSWv — はちみつ好き (@honeyluv411) June 26, 2019

Kimono is a traditional Japanese garment. As the word stands, it literally means something to wear on the shoulders. The dress has cultural importance among the citizens of Japan as they wear it to celebrate the growth of children, engagement parties, marriages, graduations, and even at funerals. The dress is supposed to be celebratory wear and is even passed on in families.

Many users even stated that Kim Kardashian's shapewear does not even resemble a Kimono and as per some fans, Kanye West's wife used the Japanese word just because it has the word 'Kim' in it. As per reports, back in 2018, Kim Kardashian reportedly trademarked the Kimono brand in the United States. At the same time, she has already filed trademarks for Kimono Intimates, Kimono World, and Kimono Body.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian also revealed the logo for her underwear line has been designed by none other than her husband Kanye West.