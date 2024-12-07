Reality star Kim Kardashian suffered a major injury recently, and was left requiring medical attention.

The 44-year-old star has been forced to use crutches as she shared the news with her fans, reports 'Mirror UK'.

She shared a photo of her foot in a black medical boot and wrote, "F**. Broken my foot for the holidays".

As per 'Mirror UK', Kim didn't tell her followers how the incident happened, however was busy celebrating her son's birthday.

Saint, who she shares with ex Kanye West, turned nine and his famous mum issued a sweet message online.

Kim said, "My birthday boy Saint turns 9 today. I was going through my photos and most of our pics are snuggling cuddling pics. I always wanna believe that my little man will be this snuggly forever! So cheers to one of my soulmates for being the sweetest boy. Happy birthday. I love you".

Just last week, Kim posted photos on her Instagram of herself rocking a skintight white outfit with red fishnet stockings and high heels. In the snap, Kim posed by a floor-length mirror, facing her back towards the camera and turning her head to pose.

Her foot was clearly not broken in the photo, yet fans took issue with another aspect of the snap.

Some followers accused the reality TV star of photoshopping her photo. Her reflection could be seen in the mirror next to her and fans claimed her bum looked different in the mirror. One user took a screen grab of the photo and shared it on Reddit, with them writing, "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall. Oops! She forgot to photoshop the mirror. Reality photobombed her photoshop ph**kery".

They added: "The mirror doesn't lie". The comment section was filled with people who shared their extreme dislike for the star.

(With inputs from IANS)