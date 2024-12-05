Hina Khan is battling breast cancer like a true-blue warrior. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has left everyone worried ever since she shared the shocking news of her cancer diagnosis. Hina keeps sharing pictures and videos of her journey to recovery and it is a painful sight. The diva recently shared a picture of herself during her treatment inside the hospital.

Hina's distressing pic

The picture has Hina Khan's back towards the camera. The actress can be seen holding her urine bag in one hand, and blood bag in another. "Walking towards the brighter side through these Corridors of Healing. One step at a time. Gratitude Gratitude and only Gratitude. Dua," she wrote.

Several celebrities and well-wishers bombarded her timeline, wishing her well. Hina was recently seen on Bigg Boss as a celebrity guest and had a fun interaction with the housemates. Salman too was seen speaking to the actress and enquiring about her well-being. Hina later took to social media to share how Salman met her backstage and spent close to an hour with her.

Interaction with Salman

Hina revealed that Salman extended his support to the actress in her cancer journey. "I always find something to take back from my meetings with the most humble and kind @beingsalmankhan. This time though it was different.. The effort he made to meet me after his Long n Tiring day of shoot, standing all day doing what he does.. really touched my heart Salman.. He called me and Sat me Down for close to an hour, asked about every little detail of my Treatment and the way he tried to boost my confidence was unlike anything," she wrote.

"He not only shared his experiences and knowledge he also made sure I leave a 'More Confident Person' than before, he assured me that I will be fine. The point is, he didn't need to do all this .. but he did..being who he is .. how busy he is .. how swamped with Work he is .. he still managed to extend his support Personally. It's not just a hearty support for me .. it's also a lesson. And I shall never forget it. Thank you for being you Salman.. my highest of Regards for you , Always," Hina concluded.