Hina Khan is braving cancer and how! The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress left the whole nation shocked with the news of being detected with third stage breast cancer. From chemotherapy to neuropathic pain; the actress has been facing all odds bravely to overcome the disease. Now, Hina Khan has shared a picture of the only one eyelash she has left after several rounds of chemo.

Hina's emotional social media post

In a social media post, Hina called the standing eyelash a 'lone warrior'. "Wanna know what's my current source of motivation? Once part of a mighty and beautiful Brigade that adorned my eyes. My Genetically long and beautiful lashes.. This BRAVE , LONE WARRIOR my last standing Eyelash has fought it all beside me (flexed bicep emoji) Nearing the last cycle of my Chemo this single Eyelash is my MOTIVATION."

The former Bigg Boss contestant further wrote, "We shall see this all through (mending heart and smiley emojis). Yes we will InshaAllah (palms up together emoji). P.S - Haven't worn falsies in a decade, actually more, but now I do, for my shoots. Koi naaaaa.. sab theek ho jaana hai (It's ok. Everything will be fine) DUA (prayers)."

Despite going through such a tough time physically and mentally, Hina Khan is honouring all her professional commitments. The diva recently walked the ramp in a Masaba Gupta saree and later apologised to her for ruining the look by wearing sneakers underneath it. She revealed that she is unable to walk for long periods because of an excruciating neuropathic pain and thus has to wear cushioned shoes for the little time she stands for.