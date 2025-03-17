Kim Kardashian has revealed that she lost a diamond crystal worth 1 zillion dollars at Radhika – Anant's wedding. Kim K and Khloe Kardashian had visited Mumbai to attend the wedding extravaganza of Radhika and Anant in July 2024. Kim dominated all the headlines by wearing a gigantic diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz.

Now, in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim and Khloe reveal to Isha that a diamond crystal fell off from her necklace during the wedding. She revealed how it created a situation of panic.

What went down

Now, US-based jewellery influencer Julia Chafe has revealed the estimated price of the diamond that fell off. Julia, who extensively covered and spoke about the jewellery the guests wore to the Ambani wedding, shared a video with the caption, "Did I find Kim Kardashian's diamond at the Ambani wedding?"

The massive cost

Julia revealed that the diamond came at a gigantic cost of '1 zillion dollars'. "This story was so crazy that I thought maybe these were fake diamonds for the show. But knowing Lorraine Schwartz, they were absolutely not. She doesn't mess around. I don't know how Kim didn't spend the rest of the night hysterically crying," she said.

Who found it?

The influencer also added that Kim never found the diamond and what could the person who actually found it must be doing with it. "All I wanna know is who found this diamond and what are they doing with it? Are they repurposing the jewellery or chartering a mega yacht around Europe? What did you guys think of Kim Kardashian losing her diamond?"