Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today! And to commemorate the same, the couple has shared a series of behind the scenes from their wedding. Let us tell you, the pictures are not your conventional ones where the couple are posing. Instead, there are images of Kanye and Kim preparing and getting ready for their big day, that took place in Florence, Italy, back in 2014.

Clicked by photographer, Nabil Elderkin, Kim wrote on Instagram, "A little behind the scenes from our wedding day 5 years ago," along with a series of stunning pictures from the day. In a post where she is getting ready for her wedding, Kim had a sweet message which read, "This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the aisle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn't miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the aisle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories."

For her big day, Kim wore a lustrous Givenchy Haute Couture wedding gown, the fabric of which matches North West's dress for the wedding. Givenchy also designed a custom wedding suit for Kanye West. In one of the pictures, Kanye can be seen suiting up with the help of Scott Disick. The five-year celebration is pretty special to the couple as just recently, they brought home their fourth baby, Psalm West. Speaking of the same, the couple drew inspiration for their fourth baby's name from the Book of Psalms.

Kris Jenner, in a chat with Entertainment Tonight, revealed how the newborn baby got his name. "The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," Jenner said and further added, "I think it's just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he's such a blessing, so it's perfect." The couple is proud parents to 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint and 1-year-old Chicago.