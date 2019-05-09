Kim Kardashian was so committed to her Met Gala 2019 ensemble that she sacrificed sitting, peeing and even breathing! The KKW Beauty mogul, in a behind-the-scenes video shared by Vogue, is seen talking about the hardships of squeezing herself in an ensemble curated by Manfred Thierry Mugler. Turns out a team of three people were required to lace up her corset so that she could fit perfectly in the skin-tight gown.

In the video shared by Vogue, Kim Kardashian is seen stating, "Okay, so Anna [Wintour], if I don't sit down for dinner, now you know why. I'll be walking around, mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit." Further, in the video, Kim K also mentioned, "Wish me luck, I won't be able to pee for about four hours," she said while dressing up for the big night. "We're coming up with a plan for what we do in case of an emergency." The challenges for the reality TV star didn't end there as she had to deal with further transportation perils. Speaking about the same, Kim told the paparazzi, "I asked them to get a stool. So I'll have to stand as I'm riding in a sprinter van on the way there with, I think, a pole, so I can hold onto the pole," and added, "Just wish me luck."

Kim Kardashian's 'wet look' surely left a mark at the Met Gala 2019 red carpet. With its eccentricity and a dress that was like no other, the ensemble definitely made an impact. As Kardashian spoke about details concerning her gown, she revealed that it took the designer nearly eight months to complete it! "This is the first time in 20 years that Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Thierry Mugler," she quoted at the red carpet. "So [for him] to come design this gown for me, is such an honor. This is about 8 months in the making," she concluded.

The 39-year-old star shared pictures of her 'wet look' along with details on Instagram. She wrote, "Mugler Drip Straight out of the ocean @manfredthierrymugler His first design in 20 years. Manfred Thierry Mugler for Kim Kardashian West / MET BALL 2019 with Mugler Fashion House. Revisited archive pieces for Mugler Fashion House @muglerofficial. Corset by Mr. Pearl" On the same, sister Khloe too commented and called her, "You are my queen." Well, she certainly got that right.