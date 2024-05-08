Kim Kardashian is known for ruling the Met Gala red carpet. Be it her wet-dress back in 2019 or her head-to-toe covering Balenciaga piece or Marilyn Monroe's iconic 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' outfit; Kim is known for going all OTT with her Met Gala choices. And this time too, the lady served and how! The Kardashian beauty turned up in a glittering Maison Margiela outfit for the event.

Kim's Met Gala look

Kim's corset gown was made with antique brocade fabric rewoven in jacquard silver threads. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star paired it up with a pale grey cashmere cardigan. While Kim's corset gown received a massive thumbs up, her cardigan added to the oomph factor of the outfit. However, Kim has a logical explanation for wearing it.

Why the cardigan?

Kardashian revealed that her look was put together in such a way that made her look like she was in a "rush" and after having the "wildest night" in the "garden," which was the theme. "And I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on and had to get to work," she told Vogue adding, "My hair is all messed up."

Kim also revealed that the cardigan had been a part of the look since the inception. "Imagining having the best night of your entire life with your most magical person and you are just in a garden. You've overslept, you wake up after like, literally the best night of your life and I'm just running out," Kim told Vogue. "My dress is falling off because it was one of those nights and I just grab my boyfriend's sweater to, like, run off and make it to where have to be."

