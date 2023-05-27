The International Indian Film Academy Awards IIFA 2023 is being hosted in Abu Dhabi this time and the entire Bollywood brigade has made their way to the green carpet event already.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen hosting the main awards night along with others joining him in between for different segments. Ahead of the big night, IIFA 2023 is already making a lot of buzz on social media.

Nora Fatehi never fails to impress everyone with her drop-dead gorgeous looks. On Friday night, Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi made a stunning appearance at IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi. She looked smoking hot and stunning in a red spandex dress. Looking beautiful as ever, with her tresses open, she opted for minimal makeup. Her red latex did all the talking.

As soon as the pictures and videos of Nora went viral on the internet netizens started to compare her red latex outfit with a plunging neckline to that of Hollywood diva Kim Kardashian

Her red latex dress received missed responses

While some thought that she was looking 'smoking hot' others trolled the actress

One of the comments read, "She is taking fashion to the next level. So beautiful."

Another wrote, "Hot lady in red."

"Nora Kardashian", wrote another.

"she is desperately trying to look like Kim Kardashian, "mentioned a user.

The fifth one mentioned, "why is she trying to look like Kim Kardashian?"

The sixth averred, "She thinks she looks like Kim Kardashian, but she is not."

While fashion mogul Diet Sabya also shared her look and wrote, " Kim Kardashian Core". Take a look

Meanwhile, the actress looked stunning as a showstopper for Manish Malhotra for the first time, at IIFA 2023.

From Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, and Arpita Khan Sharma to Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rakul Preet Singh, Esha Gupta and all dazzling celebs made their starry presence felt at the IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet event.

Work front

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the movie An Action Hero as well as in the film starring Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God where she make a special appearance for a dance number. The actress will be next seen in Sajid Khan's next directorial titled 100%. She will be seen sharing the screen with Reteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill in the movie.