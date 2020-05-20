Kim Kardashian sure doesn't know how to behave during a global pandemic. Apart from the obviously tasteless campaign for face masks, a necessity during these trying times, the reality star may have also been casually racist.

Kim Kardashian has been absolutely shameless in promoting her brand in the guise of helping in the pandemic. She is hawking face masks, designer face masks, a global necessity, not a fashion accessory.

Reportedly, Kim Kardashian is being accused of being 'casual racism' and 'laziness' after posting promotional images of her new SKIMS face masks.

We have to say, Kim Kardashian sure knows how to profit from any situation. Kim Kardashian recently debuted the line of protective face masks, which come in various shades of 'nudes,' much like her shapewear, underwear, and loungewear.

Business is good as the masks apparently sold out in 30 minutes. But it seems like Kim made an error with her promotion as some people were not too impressed. Kim placed a black mask on a dark skinned woman and called it nude.

We have to admit that faux pas is insanely tasteless and we find it hilarious that Kim didn't check the obvious undertone of racism in it.

However, it looks like Kim might be doing some good after all. Reportedly, in addition to selling them online, the company is donating 10,000 to partners including Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance.

That's a start we suppose, but we think Kim should refrain from profiteering from a global pandemic, no matter how successful it is. But hey, that's just us. Kim Kardashian can do whatever she wants.