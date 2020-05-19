Kim Kardashian sure isnt't letting her brand languish during the coronavirus pandemic. The reality TV star took to Instagram and posted a series of sultry snaps showing off clothing from her SKIMS brand.

Apparently, Kim Kardashian forgot that she had recently announced that she would be toning down her sexy image on social media. Reportedly, the 39-year-old reality star revealed that she had taken pictures of herself wearing underwear on a photo booth app, modelling her upcoming range of undergarments for her brand SKIMS.

'I shot this myself on photo booth,' Kim shared with her 170 million Instagram followers, including shots of her showing underboob.

In an interview with Vulture last November, Kim admitted that she had tried to purposefully cover up and dress less sexy, particularly on her social media pages.

Kim Kardashian explained that she didn't know if it's the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he's not comfortable with that. She said that she listens to him and understands him.'

However, she said that at the the end of the day, the rapper 'always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want.'

Kim then said in the interview that she herself found her own Instagram feed to be inappropriate when shown around her children.

She added that she had had an awakening herself. She realized she could not even scroll through Instagram in front of her kids without full nudity coming up on her feed pretty much all the time. And that she definitely contributed to that.

She added: 'I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper magazine (Winter 2014) one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off. I also did think, like, Okay, I'm here in the White House.'

Kim Kardashian may very well leave her sultry Instagram behind and become a lawyer. The star has reportedly been tackling criminal justice reform for some time now, which is the subject of new docu-series The Justice Project. You can check out the pics here: