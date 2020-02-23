Kim Kardashian sure is keeping herself busy with promotional work for her brand. Reportedly, the reality star is rolling out yet another collection from her shapewear brand Skims.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star reportedly shared a sultry photo shoot to promote Naked, the new line of undergarments. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story with some behind-the-scenes footage of herself serving pin-up vibes on a car in the desert.

The 39-year-old left little to the imagination in the nude-colored bra and panties, which both accentuated her signature curves. We have to say, she does look gorgeous in the video.

Kim Kardashian is known for her figure and the plethora of plastic surgery she has had done. But in the post, Kim looks beautiful, she sure knows how to flaunt her figure.

Kim Kardashian is the star of the Kardashian clan, it was her antics that brought the Kardashian family to the limelight. The Kardashian clan has used their reality TV fame to launch themselves as successful businesswomen.

Kim Kardashian is now a mogul along with her sisters. The most successful of the clan is arguable Kylie Jenner and perhaps the wealthiest of the lot as well. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

Reportedly, it was announced earlier that Kim hopes to move production of her Skims range to Armenia in an attempt to bring more business to the Eurasian country, which borders Iran and Turkey. Kim Kardashian sure knows how to promote her business. You can check out the video here: