Kim Jong Un, North Korea's supreme leader, has been in the news for a while now. His health had made him a subject of great interest as Governments around the world thought that he was dead but then he reappeared leaving many baffled. When he came back after 20 days for cutting the ribbon for the opening of a fertilizer factory, speculations were inevitable.

There were many reports and one that is making rounds of the social media and news arena is that was the long gap for someone recovering from plastic surgery?

Kim Jong Un's doppleganger

But former Tory MP Louise Mensch is showing keen interest. She Tweeted, "Teeth, Cupid's bow, others. Totally different. Look at those gnashes, if you must."

State-run media released images and video apparently showing the 36-year-old at a fertilizer factory, amid escalating reports he was either dead or fighting for his life.

Internet sleuths have seized the pictures and are claiming that following the lines of autocrats, including Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Saddam Hussein, the man being presented as Kim is nothing but a political decoy.

The guesswork started when it was like, 'Kim is unwell. Kim has undergone a surgery. Kim is now recovering after a taxing surgery. Kim is on his deathbed. Kim is no more. Kim makes a surprising come back'.

These must have been rumors that surrounded the supreme leader but these were ultimately put to rest on May 2 when Kim arrived for a public event and looked healthy.

Comparing the photos

A cynical few, however, refused to believe the news and are now convinced that Kim Jong Un is probably using a body double to compensate for his ailing health. After all, this is not happening for the first time. Adolph Hitler used many doppelgangers and so did Saddam Hussain and now it might be Kim using a body double to make public appearances.

What made people start contemplating about his appearance are Kim's ears and teeth. People are comparing younger images of Kim with the present images.

Some compared his present-day images with the most recent ones saying that his nose is a little rounder and his cupid's bow more pronounced.

His teeth are also a different shade and people are arguing that it is normal with chain smokers. Some seized upon his hairline, which appears to be wider in recent pics, but questioned if this could just be the result of a skilled barber.

US President Donald Trump when asked about the prevalent doppelganger reports, very calmly said that he'd rather not comment and will have something to say at the appropriate time.