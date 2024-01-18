Worries ahead for the jailed chairman of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Mohammad Yasin Malik, as one of the eyewitnesses has identified him as a shooter in the killing of four unarmed officers of the Indian Air Force in 1990.

Reports said that Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, a former IAF staffer and a witness for the prosecution, identified Malik, who was produced before the court through video from Delhi's Tihar Jail where he has been imprisoned for the last few years.

"During the hearing today, one of the eyewitnesses, who is an ex-Indian Air Force man has identified Yasin Malik as one of the shooters who fired upon unarmed IAF officers in 1990 in Srinagar," Monika Kohli, Senior Public Prosecutor for CBI Monika Kohli told International Bussiness Times.

Kohli said that 56 witnesses have been listed for this case, and a number of these witnesses have already given their statements before the Court.

Yasin Malik already sentenced to life imprisonment in terror funding case

In 2022, a special NIA Court awarded life imprisonment and a fine to the tune of Rs 10 lakh to Yasin Malik in a terror funding case. Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

On March 7, 2019, Yasin Malik was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police but on April 10, 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took custody of Yasin Malik in connection with a case related to the funding of terror and separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir. He was also charged with fomenting unrest in Kashmir during separatist agitations in 2010 and 2016.

Yasin Malik already chargesheeted in Rubaiya Sayeed's kidnapping case

Serving life imprisonment in Delhi's Tihar Jail, Yasin Malik is already chargesheeted in Rubaiya Sayeed's kidnapping case. Dr. Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, was kidnapped by JKLF terrorists on December 8, 1989.

On July 15, 2022, the statement of Rubaiya Sayeed was recorded in the CBI-designated Court and she has identified four accused. After her statement was recorded, the Court fixed August 23 as the next date of the hearing and asked her to personally appear during the hearing.

During her appearance in the special CBI Court on July 15, 2022, Rubaiya Sayeed identified Yasin Malik, and three of his associates as her kidnappers.

Rubaiya identified the then JKLF terrorist Yasin Malik and three others including Merajuddin Sheikh, Manzoor Ahmad Sofi, and Mohammad Zaman Mir, as the accused who had allegedly spotted, followed and kidnapped her from outside Srinagar's major maternity hospital, Lal Ded Hospital, when she worked there as a doctor.

Timeline of case related to the killings of four IAF officers