The special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against Dr Rubaiya Sayeed for not appearing in the hearing in her much-publicized kidnapping case.

Dr Rubaiya Sayeed is the daughter of a political stalwart of Jammu and Kashmir late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and the sister of former Chief Minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti, who is president of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP).

"Dr. Rubaiya Sayeed was summoned by TADA Court, Jammu in her kidnapping case. She was supposed to present for cross-examination, but she didn't appear. The court issued a bailable warrant against her. The next date of hearing is September 21" Monika Kohli, the CBI lawyer informed after the hearing.

Notably, Dr Rubaiya Sayeed was kidnapped by Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorists on December 8, 1989. Yasin Malik, who is serving life imprisonment in Tihar Jail in a terror funding case, is the main accused in this case along with others.

On July 15, the statement of Rubaiya Sayeed was recorded in the CBI designated Court and she has identified four accused. After her statement was recorded, the Court fixed August 23 as the next date of the hearing and asked her to personally appear during the hearing.

Rubaiya, who reached Jammu from Chennai to record her statement as a prime witness on July 15, identified the then JKLF terrorist Yasin Malik and three others including Merajuddin Sheikh, Manzoor Ahmad Sofi, and Mohammad Zaman Mir, as the accused who had allegedly spotted, followed, and kidnapped her from outside Srinagar's major maternity hospital, Lal Ded Hospital, when she worked there as a doctor.

