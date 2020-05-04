Actor Vijay Deverakonda has always been a victim of many controversies and gossip. Even when he is chilling at home, and doing his part to the needful by sending some provisions and vegetables, the actor has made headlines for wrong reasons.

Annoyed with the headlines and how a few sites have written gossip on him, the actor recorded a video from home amid lockdown and he looks super angry.

In this video, which lasts for 21 minutes, Vijay has taken printouts of those articles and has read it out, and gives a detailed explanation on how far the news is true. Also, he has said that such low-standard websites which run only because of actors, and the industry, should not forget the basic rules and ethics of journalism. Also, he has said that they have been trying to end his career, destroy his image, and write nonsense about him. He wants to #killfakenews and #gossipwebsites.

Industry showers support for actor

He took to Twitter to share the same and many biggies from Tollywood have come in support of Vijay. Actor Mahesh Babu wrote, "I stand by you brother @TheDeverakonda." (sic)

Directors Vamsi Paidipally, Koratala Siva, Harish Shankar and many others have also tweeted about it. Vamsi wrote, "To whom so ever it may concern... Do not take Our Patience & Silence for granted. #KillFakeNews #killGossipWebsites @TheDeverakonda #KillFakeNews #KillGossipWebsites." (sic)

Surprisingly, one of the articles which Vijay Deverakonda was talking about, in the video, was later found deleted. Also, this raises doubts about who is behind all this and attacking Vijay Deverakonda, personally.

On the work front, Vijay has Fighter in his kitty. In this Puri Jagannadh directorial, the actor will be seen playing a boxer, and the film is shot against the backdrop of Mumbai.