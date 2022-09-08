Killed in a "chance encounter" in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday evening, two terrorists of the Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) were planning to strengthen Al-Qaeda's offshoot in Jammu and Kashmir.

By luring innocent youth, the eliminated terrorists were working to set up terror modules in different areas of Kashmir Valley in general and South Kashmir in particular.

Sources said that material recovered from the possession of the eliminated terrorists revealed that terror mentors sitting across the border are trying to revive Al-Qaeda's offshoot in the Valley.

Notable two terrorists of the AGuM terror outfit were killed in a brief chance encounter at Thajiwara Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on Wednesday evening.

The killed terrorists were identified as Fayaz Ahmad Kumar alias Faheem Kumar son of Mohammad Ramzan Kumar and Owais Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, both residents of Waghama Bijbehara who were affiliated with the AGuH group.

and Darashikoh park Bijbehara on 12-08-2022 in which one police personnel Gh Qadir got seriously injured. Besides involved in grenade lobbing at Padshahibagh on 15-06-2022: ADGP Kashmir

(2/2) @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 7, 2022

According to police, both were involved in several terror incidents including an attack on police personnel at Cheeniwooder Srigufwara on July 3, 2022, in which one police personnel Firdous Ahmad Dar got seriously injured.

They were also involved in an attack on Police personnel Ghulam Qadir at Darashikon Park Bijbehara on 12/08/2022 in which he received grievous gunshot injuries. Besides, they were also involved in grenade lobbing incidents at Padshahibagh on 15/06/2022 and Sangam Chowk on 22/08/2022.

Arms, ammunition, and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

Al-Qaeda's offshoot was formed by a dreaded terrorist "Zakir Musa"

Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa, who was a self-styled commander of the Hizbul Mujahedeen outfit, formed Al-Qaeda's offshoot in Jammu and Kashmir following differences with other terror groups.

In July 2017 the Global Islamic Media Front-affiliated Al-Hurr media channel of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind claimed that Zakir Musa had been named the head of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a newly created cell of Al-Qaeda.

Zakir Musa was one of the most wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. On 21 December 2018, the group's deputy leader Soliha Mohammad Akhoon, also known as Rehaan Khan, was killed in an encounter with 42 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF along with five other militants.

On 24 May 2019, security forces killed Zakir Musa in an encounter in the Tral area of Kashmir. Security forces had to blast a chemist's house where Musa was hiding.

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, in October 2019 said that the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind has been wiped out of Kashmir.