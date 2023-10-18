Alia Bhatt became the recipient of a National Award for Best Actress on October 17, 2023 in Delhi. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress reached Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi with husband Ranbir Kapoor to receive the prestigious honour. What surprised everyone was that Alia re-wore her gorgeous wedding saree to the event.

Alia's post championing reuse

At a time when everything a celebrity wears gets judged, it was a bold but a statement making decision for Alia Bhatt. With this, the actress has paved way for others to not hesitate in repeating outfits. "A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes...that outfit is already right there. What's special once can be special again. And again... #rewear #reuse #repeat," Alia wrote sharing the pictures.

Netizens hail Alia

Netizens too hailed Alia for her decision. "Killed all haters with this one move," wrote a user. "She's wearing her wedding saree! special clothes only meant to be worn for special occasions! love her so much, so well deserved," another user wrote. "The wedding saree," a social media user commented. "It's nice to see Alia wear that saree again. She is looking so elegant here," was one more comment.

Industry congratulates

Alia Bhatt also received warm applause from her family and members of the fraternity. "Congratulations!!! Truely Deserved it... more power to you... ," Shantanu Maheshwari wrote to Alia Bhatt's National Award winning post. "My beautiful baby girl .... Dua's and dankeshön's and dollops of delight ... congratulations once again," Soni Razdan commented. Neetu Kapoor added that she was very very proud and Ridhima Sahni sent lots of love to Alia.