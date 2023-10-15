Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a dashing entry at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center. The two walked hand-in-hand for the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee. Their royal blue colour coordinated outfits and powerful entry made sure all eyes were on them. Even when they probably least wished it.

Point in question is when the two were caught taking naps, turn wise at the gala event. Not only did Alia and Ranbir look bored but also looked dozy throughout the event. Needless to mention, a discussion on Reddit ensued and for once, users found them "cute" and related to them. "Life of new parents," a user wrote. "This is so cute," another user wrote.

"It is really cute that Alia and Ranbir are taking turns to sleep," a reddit user commented. "Everybody looks forced tbh," another reddit user opined. "All looking so bored. Me in lectures," came one more comment. "This tells me everything I need to know about the event," read one more of the comments. "Everyone is bored... Alia is literally asleep... Don't even blame her," one more comment read. "Alia is sleeping without a care in the world, Ranbir lost in phone like a true backbencher," was another one of the comments.

Alia's mails to Raha

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Alia Bhatt writes emails to Raha everyday so she can read it once she grows up. He also remembered the times of love letters and how his parents and grand parents used to write love letters to one another. He then went on to call emails and texts "superficial".