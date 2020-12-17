As the world continues to reel under the effect of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a car dealer from south Kashmir's Qazigund has given an advertisement in a newspaper to put one of his kidneys on sale. In order to repay the debt of approx Rs 91 lakh, the 28-year-old businessman decided to give this ad.

The ad given in local Kashmir Reader newspaper, read "Kidney for sale". The car dealer has been identified as Sabzar Ahmad Khan, resident of Nussu village in Qazigund of Kulgam district. Local businesses have been impacted during the two lockdowns in Kashmir recently.

"I want to sell my kidney because I have lost everything in business but I am still indebted to pay 90 lakh rupees. I request anyone in need of a kidney to contact me," Khan said in the ad, despite being aware that selling a kidney is illegal.

"I have lost everything and have no money left to pay off the debts. I request anyone in need of a kidney to contact me," he said in the ad. "I have a liability of Rs 91 lakh. I owe Rs 61 lakh to the bank and Rs 30 lakh to people (creditors)," he reportedly said.

Response to the ad

However, few "prospective buyers" for the car dealer's kidney responded. "One of the callers offered Rs 20 lakh and another Rs 25 lakh. I will be holding further discussions with the parties to get the best offer," he was quoted as saying.

Khan is a car dealer and also and a government-registered contractor. However, the two consecutive lockdowns since August 2019 rendered a blow to his business as well as savings.

The first lockdown was imposed across the Valley in 2019 when the Centre scrapped J&K's special status under Article 370. The lockdown went on for months before the coronavirus pandemic necessitated another lockdown across the country in March this year.