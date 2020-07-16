Amith Boteju you may know as "AmithWorldWide" from all of his social media is a young, dedicated, and energetic Sri Lankan entrepreneur and a talented musician with a vision to take Sri Lanka to the global arena not only with his music but also with his business and innovative ideas. Raised in a middle-class Sri Lankan family, he has his roots deep in Sri Lanka, which drives him towards his passion of making a global impact on his motherland for its betterment. Being a kid who came to Los Angeles in 1996 as a teenager with his mom, who only had $50 to her name, being bullied over and over at high school for his copper skin and influent English, he is a world-renowned musician today, who performs with International music icons like Akon and Ne-Yo. Today he has his own fashion line, "Born in Sri Lanka" established in Los Angeles. This young individual has taken initiative in launching a project to solve the energy crisis in Sri Lanka by introducing renewable energy with Akon who successfully completed a renewable energy project in Africa which ended up lighting over a million rural African households. He is a young man with a vision and a mission in his life and he is unique because of his infinite passion to make them a reality.

As the Director of business development at Akoin, which is a cryptocurrency and block-chain ecosystem developed by the visionary change-maker Akon to empower emerging entrepreneurs in the third world countries, he is currently engaged in bringing young entrepreneurs and millennials across the globe to a common platform where they can operate in equal energy and frequency, to fill out the voids of development in the third world countries through focusing on the technology, clean energy, and agriculture trade. He is passionate about finding and emancipating energetic young individuals who have potential in these sectors from the developing countries, especially Sri Lanka, and bringing them out to the limelight.

He is engaged with all the Hollywood music tycoons, like Akon, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, and Swizz Beatz and his work has been dearly embraced by his fans around the world. With all his hard-earned golden opportunities in hand, he is willing to pave the way for the Sri Lankan artists with the talent and passion for rap and hip-hop music. He dearly invites and encourages everybody who has the interest to join him in the music industry on all his social media platforms.

He has launched his own fashion line, "Born in Sri Lanka", With his talent in business and relationships built on his outgoing personality, this fashion line has become very popular and successful. This clothing line has been initiated in the concept of reminding the expatriate Sri Lankans of their roots and being proud of their nationality. And also to bring the name of our country to the stardom in fashion. Through this fashion line, he has given the opportunity to the nostalgic Sri Lankans to represent their motherland.