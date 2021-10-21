Unwittingly, former President Trump may have bounced ideas for all those who have been blocked, suspended, flagged and reported against on social media platforms. On Wednesday, he announced his very own social media platform TRUTH Social, the beta version of which will be launched in November and initially available to invited guests only.

The national rollout of the platform is expected in the first quarter of 2022. Donald J. Trump, the Chairman of TMTG, said in a press statement released on the same:

"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where The Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? well, we will be soon!"

The press release by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) further stated, "TRUTH Social app will be launched through a new company which will be formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp, listed on the Nasdaq." It also said, "Additionally, the TMTG intends to launch a subscription video on demand service (TMTG+), which will feature 'non-woke' entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more.

The group's mission is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the "Big Tech" companies of Silicon Valley, which have, "used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

What netizens say

The memes that followed post the announcement recalled how the former US President had already signalled his intentions to create a rival social media platform after being made to exit from several social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for violating their policies following the unfortunate attack on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Some called the venture, "as another desperate attempt to keep himself in spotlight." Others called it just a glorified version of personal blog. Few, however, came out in support too.