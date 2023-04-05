With the assembly elections just around the corner in Karnataka, political parties are leaving no stone unturned working on their campaigns. Celebrities have often been roped in by political parties to win over voters and the K'taka polls are no different. Rumours about one of the biggest stars in the South, Kichcha Sudeep joining BJP made quite a splash ahead of the polls, but the Sandalwood star has put the rumours to bed.

Attending a press conference alongside Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Sudeep clarified his stand in the upcoming polls. He clarified that he will neither contest in the state elections nor join BJP. However, he did extend his support to BJP as he vowed to campaign for Bommai.

"I have come here to announce my support to Basavaraj Bommai, whom I adore and call him "mama" with affection and respect. Bommai Mama has stood by me during my difficult times," Sudeep said. He also acknowledged that Congress leader DK Shivakumar is also close to him, but he cannot campaign for all.

On being asked about agreeing with BJP's ideology, the actor added: "I totally respect certain decisions Mr Modi has taken, but that has got nothing to do with me sitting here today."

CM Bommai noted that Sudeep's support to him in the forthcoming elections also mean that he supports BJP. "Sudeep doesn't belong to any party. He has come to support me, and the party I belong to," the CM said.

Threat letters to Sudeep have no political link

Sudeep said that the threat letters issued to him were the handiwork of a few people in the Kannada film industry. Talking to reporters here, he said, "This is definitely done by persons in the film industry. I know how to answer this development. These matters must be pursued legally."

"Though knowing well who is behind it, I chose to be quiet. The conspiracy will come out soon. I will not leave it just like that. I have taken certain decisions and I will stand by them. I have my friends in all political parties. I have made a decision for my friends," Sudeep said.

"This should be a lesson to others as well. There is no political connection in the incident. I know who is behind this and let the probe reveal it... I will not be scared of anything. This is the truth," he said.

Police said that actor Sudeep had got two threatening letters. Sudeep's manager Jack Manju had got the letters. The miscreants have used foul language against the superstar and threatened that his private video would be shared on social media.